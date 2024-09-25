ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCYB stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

