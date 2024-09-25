ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of UCYB stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.15.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.