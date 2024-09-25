ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2302 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. 31,849,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,201,797. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

