ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 122,553,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,107,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $23.34.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
