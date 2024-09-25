ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declares Dividend of $0.15

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1518 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

