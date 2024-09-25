ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declares Dividend of $0.15

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1518 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.51.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
