Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 377.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Prysmian Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PRYMY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.
About Prysmian
