PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 3.7 %

ADOOY stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

