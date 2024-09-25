PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading 1.3% Higher

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.85. 22,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 63,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

