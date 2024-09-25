PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 70,600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PPERY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

Read More

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

