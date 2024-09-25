PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a growth of 70,600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PPERY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,611. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
