Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in XPO by 595.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of XPO by 43.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

XPO stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

