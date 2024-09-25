Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

