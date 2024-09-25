Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 155 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.8 %

QRVO opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

