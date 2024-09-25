Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 238 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.7 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.