Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.