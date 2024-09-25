Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

