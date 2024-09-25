Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

ALL opened at $191.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.