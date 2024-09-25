Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,283 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

View Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.