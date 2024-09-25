PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTCHF remained flat at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

