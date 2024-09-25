PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

