Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ROK Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of CVE ROK opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. ROK Resources has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

