Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.51.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.4 %

LUN stock opened at C$13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.52. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. Company insiders own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

