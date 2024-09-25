Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Copa in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

