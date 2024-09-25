Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCK. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

