Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Lowered by Raymond James

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 84,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 248.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 4,606,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.