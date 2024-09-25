Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FITB. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after buying an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,494 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,434,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

