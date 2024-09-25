Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Trading Up 3.5%

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 21,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTTB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $541.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.32.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.42). Analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Q32 Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Q32 Bio by 11,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Q32 Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

