Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issued By Wedbush

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $47.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $47.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $200.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $46.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $47.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $220.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,962.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,856.96 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,953.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,767.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $52.60 EPS.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

