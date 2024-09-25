Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.