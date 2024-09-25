Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lowered by Analyst

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $906.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 846,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 176,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

