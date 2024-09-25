Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
