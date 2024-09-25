Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.20.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

