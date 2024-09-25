Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

MFIN opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

