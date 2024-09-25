Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,386 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 545.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.