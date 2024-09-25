Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAR) Short Interest Update

Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of QETAR remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Quetta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.
Quetta Acquisition Company Profile
