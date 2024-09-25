Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74). 398,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,589,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.76).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 135 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

