Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Down 5.1%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 32,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 116,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,189.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,599.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,189.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 158,887 shares of company stock worth $105,609. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.