Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Down 5.1%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 32,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 116,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Quince Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quince Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.