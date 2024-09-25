Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Update

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of RWWI remained flat at $19.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $23.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Featured Stories

