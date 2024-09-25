Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 252.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719,791 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $164,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

RPD opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

