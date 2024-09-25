Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.14.

TSE:AEM opened at C$112.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$114.76. The firm has a market cap of C$56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$223,680.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$223,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $10,816,850. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 137.34%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

