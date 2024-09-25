Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

EDV stock opened at C$33.48 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$21.11 and a 1 year high of C$33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$761.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.66 million.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently -113.13%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

