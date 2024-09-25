Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.19. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

