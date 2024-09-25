Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFPM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

