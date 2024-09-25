Raymond James Weighs in on Integra Resources Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

ITR has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05).

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

