Raymond James Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

TXG opened at C$26.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

