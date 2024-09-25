Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 145,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 18,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. Raytech has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.04.
