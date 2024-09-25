Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Loren Cooke Sells 28,719 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$249,855.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$991.80.

REAL traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,537. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.96.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

