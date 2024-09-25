Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.59.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

