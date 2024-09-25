Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:

9/24/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

9/19/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

9/16/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

9/16/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. 902,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 231.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BioNTech by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

