Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioNTech (BNTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:
- 9/24/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.
- 9/19/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.
- 9/16/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.
- 9/16/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/1/2024 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.
BioNTech Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. 902,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 231.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioNTech
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.