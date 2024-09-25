Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Redcare Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $12.54 during trading on Wednesday. Redcare Pharmacy has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Get Redcare Pharmacy alerts:

About Redcare Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Redcare Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.