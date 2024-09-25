Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

REGN traded down $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,031.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,130.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,034.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

