Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Repsol Stock Up 0.5 %
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
