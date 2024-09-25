Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Repsol Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.75. Repsol has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

