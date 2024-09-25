Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00 and a beta of 1.61. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

